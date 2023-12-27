© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Today's ear X-tacy: The Godfathers "Birth, School, Work, Death"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published December 27, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

It’s an anthem for those who feel trapped in the monotonous cycle of everyday life. “Birth, School, Work, Death” by the ‘80s post-punk band The Godfathers is the title track from their second album, released in 1988. With its catchy melodies and hard-hitting lyrics, it became their biggest hit in the US. The shouted chorus repeats the relentless grind of the four stages of life that are commonly seen as necessary and unavoidable: birth, school, work, and death.

Check out this live performance from 2020:
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.