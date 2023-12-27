Today's ear X-tacy: The Godfathers "Birth, School, Work, Death"

It’s an anthem for those who feel trapped in the monotonous cycle of everyday life. “Birth, School, Work, Death” by the ‘80s post-punk band The Godfathers is the title track from their second album, released in 1988. With its catchy melodies and hard-hitting lyrics, it became their biggest hit in the US. The shouted chorus repeats the relentless grind of the four stages of life that are commonly seen as necessary and unavoidable: birth, school, work, and death.

Check out this live performance from 2020: