IT'S ALIVE: Sleater-Kinney "Say It Like You Mean It" (Hollywood, 2023)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published December 21, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Sleater-Kinney is nearing the release of their next album Little Rope, scheduled to arrive on January 19. The album follows 2021's Path of Wellness, and navigates grief as it was completed in the wake of a fatal car accident involving member Carrie Brownstein's mother and stepfather. The duo announced the album in October, and recently appeared on an airing of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote their single "Say It Like You Mean It". Watch the performance here!
Music
