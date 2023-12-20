Today's ear X-tacy: A Flock Of Seagulls "The More You Live, The More You Love"
Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10
“The More You Live, The More You Love” by the English new-wave band A Flock of Seagulls appeared on their third studio album, The Story of a Young Heart. In 1984 it was released as the first single from the album and is the band's last international hit.
WFPK is proud to present A Flock Of Seagulls at the Mercury Ballroom January 27, 2024.