© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Today's ear X-tacy: A Flock Of Seagulls "The More You Live, The More You Love"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published December 20, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10

“The More You Live, The More You Love” by the English new-wave band A Flock of Seagulls appeared on their third studio album, The Story of a Young Heart. In 1984 it was released as the first single from the album and is the band's last international hit.

WFPK is proud to present A Flock Of Seagulls at the Mercury Ballroom January 27, 2024.
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.