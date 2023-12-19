R.E.M.'s Mike Mills: "There are plenty of vault songs that people haven’t heard”

Mike Mills of R.E.M. joins Kyle Meredith to discuss the 25th-anniversary edition of 'Up,' the band's first album following Bill Berry's departure. Mills provides a glimpse into the challenging circumstances surrounding the creation of the album, highlighting R.E.M.'s exploration of a new electronic-based sound.

Delving into the creative process, Mills shares stories behind key tracks like 'Airportman,' 'Sad Professor,' 'Daysleeper,' and 'Hope.' He reflects on the decision not to include demos in the deluxe package, hinting at a treasure trove of unheard songs in the band's vault. The discussion expands to R.E.M.'s recent resurgence in popular culture, marked by covers from artists like Mickey Dolenz of The Monkees and Soccer Mommy, as well as the use of their music in the TV series 'The Bear.' Mills concludes with an intriguing anecdote about remixing their debut album, 'Murmur,' in response to attempts to give it a trendy '80s sound.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.