Today's ear X-tacy: The Human League "Don't You Want Me"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published December 12, 2023 at 7:05 AM EST

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

This week in 1981, The Human League had their only UK number 1 single with “Don't You Want Me". It was called the "Christmas hit of ‘81", and was the biggest selling single in the UK that year. It is also said that the massive sales of the single helped save the group’s label, Virgin Records, from bankruptcy. Despite writing the hit, the band’s singer Phil Oakey disliked the song so much that he wanted it to be the last track on their album, Dare. He thought it was too “poppy”.

Oakley is said to have taken inspiration for the soon after he watched the 1976 film A Star Is Born featuring Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson. After reading a photo-story in a girl's teen magazine, Oakey penned the iconic lyrics about meeting a waitress in a cocktail bar. It was initially conceived as a solo track, but later changed to a duet.
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
