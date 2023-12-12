Neil deGrasse Tyson: "Meet people where they are & make decisions for civilization's best interests"

Neil deGrasse Tyson and Scott Hamilton Kennedy join Kyle Meredith to delve into their new documentary, Shot in the Arm. The film critically examines the 'anti-vax' movement, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, shedding light on the disinformation that poses a significant threat to our collective well-being. Kennedy, the writer and director, discusses the documentary's evolution, originally conceived amidst the 2019 measles outbreak but shifting focus to the unfolding events of 2020.

The trio delves into the concept of the social contract and the responsibilities we hold toward each other as members of society. They explore the 'versus' mentality gripping the nation, unraveling the reasons behind people falling prey to disinformation. Additionally, the conversation touches on the significance of history as a guide and a reflection on societal needs. Neil and Scott also provide insights into the musical elements of the film, from the choice of the Wilco song as the documentary's title to the poignant thematic resonance found in David Bowie's 'Space Oddity.'

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.