listen hear! Song of the Day: The Jesus And Mary Chain "jamcod"

Scottish brothers William and Jim Reid, best known as The Jesus And Mary Chain, are back with their first new material since 2017’s Damage and Joy album. To coincide with the 40th anniversary of the band’s formation, they’ve shared the new single and video “jamcod”, as a preview of their new album, Glasgow Eyes, available on March 8th via Fuzz City.

“Hopefully people will expect a Jesus and Mary Chain record, and that’s certainly what Glasgow Eyes is,” Jim Reid said. “Our creative approach is remarkably the same as it was in 1984, just hit the studio and see what happens. We went in with a bunch of songs and let it take its course. There are no rules, you just do whatever it takes. And there’s a telepathy there – we are those weird not-quite twins that finish each other’s sentences.”

