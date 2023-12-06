© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: The Psychedelic Furs "Heartbreak Beat"

John Timmons
Published December 6, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

In 1986, British new wave band The Psychedelic Furs released “Heartbreak Beat” as the lead single for their 1987 album, Midnight To Midnight.

Lead vocalist and co-writer of the song, Richard Butler, was born in the UK, but considers himself a bona-fide New Yorker and often finds inspiration from the city. Speaking about the track he says,

“There's a song called 'Heartbreak Beat,' and it's about that feeling when you walk through Washington Square Park and you've got all the boxes going and it sounds like this huge phase-shifter. New York has definitely affected the feel of the songs. I very much pick up on what's around me, steal things, phrases, the feeling of being out at night in New York."

“Heartbreak Beat” was the biggest hit for the band in the US and their only Top 40 chart entry,

We dedicate this song today in memory of Furs' sax player Mars Williams who recently passed away after a year's struggle with cancer.

We also wish Furs’ bass player and co-writer of the song, Tim Butler, a very happy birthday today!
John Timmons
John Timmons
