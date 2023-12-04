© 2023 Louisville Public Media

listen hear! Song of the Day: Joe P "Don't Wanna Love U"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published December 4, 2023 at 6:15 AM EST
Jimmy Fontaine
/
Neon Gold / Atlantic

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

We first got to know Asbury Park, New Jersey artist Joe P in 2021 when he dropped by the WFPK studio touring in support of his album, Emily Can’t Sing. He's known for his lo-fi, self-produced pop tunes that he recorded in his basement studio and shared on TikTok, creating a huge buzz and fanbase.

Joe’s latest single, “Don’t Wanna Love U” is an upbeat and danceable tune upon first listen. Lyrically, it’s about heartache and loving someone you know that you shouldn’t.

Speaking about the song, Joe says, “Basically, it’s the saddest song I’ve ever written dressed up in a happy song’s clothes.”

We’re looking forward to hearing him play it live. WFPK is proud to present Joe P this Sunday, December 10th at The Monarch!

Watch Joe’s "Don't Wanna Love U" lyric video below:
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
