Today's ear X-tacy: Thompson Twins "Revolution"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published November 29, 2023 at 6:10 AM EST

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

Today in 1985, British trio Thompson Twins released their cover of The Beatles “Revolution” as a single. The song appeared on the album, Here's to Future Days, which was co-produced by Nile Rodgers and featured Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens.

On July 13th, 1985, Thompson Twins, joined by Madonna, Nile Rodgers, and Steve Stevens, performed this song at Live Aid in Philadelphia at the John F. Kennedy Stadium in front of 100,000 people. The concert was watched by a television audience estimated at 1.5 billion people.
Watch that performance below:

In a 2017 interview, Thompson Twins singer Tom Bailey said that, having grown up in the 1960s when music was "about social change and making the world a better place", and believed that it had become "tamed by the corporate world" and Live Aid represented "the last great moment of rock and roll fist waving for change."
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
