The Japanese House on Linklater’s 'Boyhood,' Joni Michell’s tuning, and covering ABBA

By Kyle Meredith
Published November 25, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST

Japanese House: "I was reading a lot of poetry when writing this album"

The Japanese House, fronted by the talented Amber Bain, joins Kyle Meredith to unravel the layers of their latest album, 'In The End It Always Does.' Bain draws inspiration from unexpected sources, citing the influence of '101 Dalmatians' and Richard Linklater’s 'Boyhood' on the album's thematic elements. She shares how the record serves as a reflection of her literary explorations, creating a sonic landscape that intertwines with her intellectual and emotional experiences.

The conversation deepens as Bain discusses the impact of legendary artist Joni Mitchell on her approach to melodies and guitar tunings. Further on the subject of other artists, Bain reveals her choice to cover ABBA’s 'Super Trouper' in a live show.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
