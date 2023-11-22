Today's ear X-tacy: Eurythmics "Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)"

Apparently, the fourth time is a charm. In January 1983, British new wave duo Eurythmics released the fourth and final single from their second album. "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)", the title track from the album was their breakthrough hit, but took a while to get noticed. It reached number two on the UK Singles Chart in March 1983. After it became a UK hit, RCA put it out as Eurythmics' first single in America, where it shot to #1 in September 1983.

Commenting on the line "Some of them want to use you ... some of them want to be abused", Lennox said that "people think it's about sex or S&M, and it's not about that at all." Speaking about the song's title she said, "Apparently, it's the most misheard lyric in British pop. People think I'm singing: :Sweet dreams are made of cheese.'"