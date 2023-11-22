© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Today's ear X-tacy: Eurythmics "Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published November 22, 2023 at 6:10 AM EST

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

Apparently, the fourth time is a charm. In January 1983, British new wave duo Eurythmics released the fourth and final single from their second album. "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)", the title track from the album was their breakthrough hit, but took a while to get noticed. It reached number two on the UK Singles Chart in March 1983. After it became a UK hit, RCA put it out as Eurythmics' first single in America, where it shot to #1 in September 1983.

Commenting on the line "Some of them want to use you ... some of them want to be abused", Lennox said that "people think it's about sex or S&M, and it's not about that at all." Speaking about the song's title she said, "Apparently, it's the most misheard lyric in British pop. People think I'm singing: :Sweet dreams are made of cheese.'"
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.