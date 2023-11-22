listen hear! Song of the Day: Sleaford Mods "West End Girls"

UK’s Sleaford Mods have released their cover of the Pet Shop Boys’ iconic 1986 single "West End Girls." The Mods sought and received the blessing of Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe to release the track. Not only did the cover meet with the pair’s approval, but the Pet Shops Boys were inspired to remix it as well, declaring: “Sleaford Mods have brought East End boys back to the West End streets for a great cause and we love their new version.”

“West End Girls is a song that’s very close to my heart, my coming-of-age track in so many ways,” says Andrew Fearn of the duo’s motivation to pay homage to Pet Shop Boys. Bandmate Jason Williamson added: “I’ve been listening to the Pet Shop Boys’ albums Please and Actually a lot, the music still fits this landscape so well. When Andrew suggested we cover West End Girls, it was important to honour the track’s brilliance. So, when Neil and Chris gave the track their blessing our tiny minds were blown, and when we received their remix… it was almost too much. It was brilliant!

All profits from sales of the track will go to the Shelter homeless charity in the UK