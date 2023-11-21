© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: U2 "I Will Follow" (Live From Red Rocks)

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published November 21, 2023 at 6:10 AM EST

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.


Recorded during their War album tour in 1983, U2 compiled 8 tracks from three different shows for the album, Under A Blood Red Sky. The album was released November 21, 1983 and a year later the companion concert film U2 Live at Red Rocks: Under a Blood Red Sky was released.

The live version of “I Will Follow” from the album is today’s ear X-tacy. We’ve also included the official promo video from 1980 debut album, Boy. It was the band’s first video:
