SoundTRAX: "Carol"

Today's SoundTRAX selection comes from a fairly recent film, 2015 to be exact, a beautiful film called Carol, starring the brilliant Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara.

The movie is based on a daring (for its time) 1952 novel called The Price of Salt by Patricia Highsmith, and tells the story of an affair between a young female photographer (Rooney) and an older woman (Blanchett) in the midst of a divorce who doesn't want to lose custody of her young daughter.

It's beautifully done, the acting is superb, and because the film is set in the early fifties, the music is divine.

The soundtrack features a gorgeous score from composer Carter Burwell, who conducted an ensemble of eight to 17 musicians, with additional music performed by the Seattle Symphony.

Plus there are classics like "One Mint Julep" by The Clovers and "Easy Living" from Billie Holiday, as well as gems from Les Paul and Mary Ford, Georgia Gibbs, and Jo Stafford.

But for today's SoundTRAX selection I'm going with a true standard performed by lesser known artists. Why? Because of the Louisville connection.

Julius Frank Anthony Kuczynski— or Pee Wee King as he would come to be known— was a very successful country music artist and songwriter who spent most of his life in Louisville, even dying here in 2000 at the age of 86.

King moved to Louisville in 1934 to back up singing cowboy Gene Autry for a time and joined Frankie More’s Log Cabin Boys as an accordionist on WHAS radio, before going on to host the Pee Wee King Show on WAVE-TV in 1949.

He also co-wrote a little tune called "The Tennessee Waltz," and he also helped write today's SoundTRAX selection, which is one of my favorite standards.

From the film Carol, it's Helen Foster & The Rovers from 1952, with "You Belong to Me."