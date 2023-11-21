© 2023 Louisville Public Media

IT'S ALIVE: Marvin Gaye "Trouble Man" (Montreux, 1980)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published November 21, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Marvin Gaye released what would become one of his signature songs on this day in 1972. "Trouble Man" is the title track of the blaxpoitation film of the same name, also released in 1972, but stands alone as a highlight of Gaye's career. The lyrics of the song are meant to represent the struggles of the film's main character "Mister T", but Gaye has shared that the contents are heavily inspired by his own life, and that the song is one of his most honest recordings.

After being released as a single in 1972, the song climbed the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it would become a top ten hit. "Trouble Man" became a staple in Gaye's live shows, and this performance at Montreux in 1980 is no exception.
