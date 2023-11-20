© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Tré Burt on his latest album, the role his grandfather played in his life, & getting heckled by John Prine

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published November 20, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST


Photo by Mary Ellen Matthews

Tré Burt in the WFPK studio

Singer songwriter Tré Burt recently released his fantastic new album, Traffic Fiction. We were excited to finally have him drop by the WFPK studio for a performance and chat with mid-morning host, John Timmons.

In addition to performing acoustic versions of “Traffic Fiction and “Piece Of Me,” Tré shared stories of how he literally “stepped” into becoming a musician, how his grandfather “Pops” influenced and inspired him, how he got signed to John Prine’s record label, and how the new album came together.

We’re looking forward to Tré returning to Louisville for another visit and live club date!
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
