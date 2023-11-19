Lessons In Chemistry's Courtney McBroom: "Brie Larson is a really great cook"

Cooking author and chef Courtney McBroom joins Kyle Meredith to discuss the new Apple TV limited series, 'Lessons In Chemistry,' starring Brie Larson as a chemist in the 1950s. The show explores her constant battle to prove herself in a male-dominated field, leading to an unexpected career shift as the host of a cooking show.

McBroom details her role as a consultant on the series, highlighting the defining food of the 1950s and sharing insights into Larson's real-life cooking skills. The conversation dissects Larson’s character arc, from cooking with a scientific mind to discovering the power of heartfelt connection through food.

McBroom also explores the role of food as a character and catalyst in the series, offering a glimpse into the creative process and fun of emulating different decades in her own cooking.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.