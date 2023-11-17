Today's ear X-tacy: The Sundays "Here's Where The Story Ends"

English alternative rock band The Sundays released the song “Here's Where the Story Ends" as the second single from their 1990 debut album, Reading, Writing and Arithmetic.

It was their biggest hit internationally, hitting the #1 spot on the US Modern Rock Tracks chart. Unfortunately, the song was never released as a single in the group's native UK due to the collapse of the Rough Trade Records label.

Check out this live version of the song below: