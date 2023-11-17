© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Today's ear X-tacy: The Sundays "Here's Where The Story Ends"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published November 17, 2023 at 6:14 AM EST

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

English alternative rock band The Sundays released the song “Here's Where the Story Ends" as the second single from their 1990 debut album, Reading, Writing and Arithmetic.

It was their biggest hit internationally, hitting the #1 spot on the US Modern Rock Tracks chart. Unfortunately, the song was never released as a single in the group's native UK due to the collapse of the Rough Trade Records label.

Check out this live version of the song below:
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.