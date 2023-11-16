Today's ear X-tacy: The Only Ones "Another Girl, Another Planet"

"Another Girl, Another Planet" is a popular song by the English power pop band the Only Ones. Written by vocalist/guitarist Peter Perrett, it appeared on their self-titled debut studio album, released in 1978, and was the group’s only hit.

Speaking about writing the song Perrett recalled: "I can remember what caused me to write 'Another Girl, Another Planet.' It would have been about April '77 because we had it recorded by June. It was inspired by this girl from Yugoslavia. I didn't go out with her, but she was like a total space cadet, which when I was really young I found interesting. She was just a bit weird- she'd say crazy things, and it just got me thinking that every girl has something to offer. It would have been written on my Guild acoustic. I think any good song should sound all right on acoustic guitar."

Some radio stations refused to play the song because of its supposed drug references. Perrett commented: "I put in drug-related imagery, but it wasn't about drugs. At that time I was more addicted to sex and infatuation than I was to drugs."

The song has been covered by numerous artists including The Replacements, Johnny Thunders, and Blink-182.

