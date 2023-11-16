© 2023 Louisville Public Media

listen hear! Song of the Day: Hurray For The Riff Raff "Alibi"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published November 16, 2023 at 6:15 AM EST
Tommy Kha
/
Nonesuch

WFPK's listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.


Hurray for the Riff Raff’s Alynda Segarra has announced a new album, The Past Is Still Alive, and shared the single, “Alibi,” along with an accompanying video.

Special guests on the record include Conor Oberst and S.G. Goodman. The new project is due out on February 23 via Nonesuch.

In a press release, Segarra spoke about the new album and song:

“The Past Is Still Alive is an album grappling with time, memory, love and loss, recorded in Durham, NC a month after losing my Father. ‘Alibi’ is a plea, a last ditch effort to get through to someone you already know you’re gonna lose. It’s a song to myself, to my Father, almost fooling myself because I know what’s done is done. But it feels good to beg. A reckoning with time and memory. The song is exhausted with loving someone so much it hurts. Addiction separates us. With memories of the Lower East Side in the early 2000s of my childhood, mixed with imagery of the endless West that calls to artists and wanderers.”

Watch the music video for “Alibi,” directed by Eric Stafford, below:
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK.
