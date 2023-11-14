© 2023 Louisville Public Media

IT'S ALIVE: Otis Redding "Try A Little Tenderness" (Cleveland, 1967)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published November 14, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Otis Redding released one of his most famous songs, "Try A Little Tenderness", on this day in 1966. The song was originally recorded in 1932 by the Ray Noble Orchestra, featuring Val Rosing on vocals, but Redding's version gave the tune new life. With Booker T. & the M.G.'s as his band, his arrangement was developed alongside fellow soul legend Issac Hayes, who also worked as a Stax staff producer. It has appeared frequently on respected "best of" lists, and remains one of Redding's signature songs.

This particular performance of the song is a very special one, captured the night before Redding and members of his backing band the Bar-Kays died in a tragic plane crash. The show took place on December 9, 1967 at Cleveland, Ohio's famous Leo's Casino.
