Liz Phair on 90s mythology, new music, & 30 years of Exile in Guyville

Liz Phair joins Kyle Meredith to celebrate the 30th anniversary of 'Exile In Guyville,' delving into the immersive live tour that intertwines this classic 90s album with The Rolling Stones' 'Exile on Main Street.'

The indie legend reflects on the overwhelming mythology surrounding her early career, the battles against criticism to preserve her artistic vision, and the abundance of unreleased material from that era.

Phair shares insights into giving voice and character to the women in the original Rolling Stones album, hints at her upcoming memoir centered on that pivotal time, and updates us on progress for a new record.

