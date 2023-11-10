© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Liz Phair on 90s mythology, new music, & 30 years of Exile in Guyville

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published November 10, 2023 at 7:18 PM EST
Horror Stories,
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutte
Horror Stories,

Liz Phair: "I don't think I enjoyed the Guyville era as much as I could have"

Liz Phair joins Kyle Meredith to celebrate the 30th anniversary of 'Exile In Guyville,' delving into the immersive live tour that intertwines this classic 90s album with The Rolling Stones' 'Exile on Main Street.'

The indie legend reflects on the overwhelming mythology surrounding her early career, the battles against criticism to preserve her artistic vision, and the abundance of unreleased material from that era.

Phair shares insights into giving voice and character to the women in the original Rolling Stones album, hints at her upcoming memoir centered on that pivotal time, and updates us on progress for a new record.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith

