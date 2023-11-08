IT'S ALIVE: Dusty Springfield "Son of a Preacher Man" (The Ed Sullivan Show, 1968)
It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!
Dusty Springfield released the iconic tune "Son of a Preacher Man" on this day in 1968. Composed by John Hurley and Ronnie Wilkins, the song became an international hit and one of Springfield's signature songs. This video finds the British singer performing the brand new song on an airing of The Ed Sullivan Show in November of 1968.