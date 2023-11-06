© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: The Primitives "Crash"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published November 6, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.


In 1988, English indie pop band The Primitives, fronted by charismatic lead singer Tracy Cattell, released their debut album, Lovely. The first single and opening track “Crash” became an instant fan favorite and would be their biggest top 40 hit. The song peaked at number five on UK Singles Chart, number three on the US Modern Rock Tracks chart, and number two on the Swedish Singles Chart.

“Crash” is compact two-and-a-half minutes of infectious power pop and it’s today’s ear X-tacy.
