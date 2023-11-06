listen hear! Song of the Day: Sheryl Crow "Alarm Clock"

Nine-time Grammy Award winner and 2023 Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Inductee Sheryl Crow had said in 2019 that she would not be releasing another full-length album after her 2018 record, Threads. “Everything is more song oriented now with streaming, and making an album is a huge endeavor,” she explained in a statement.

That was then, this is now. Crow has just shared news that there will be a new album after all. Evolution, a new nine track LP is her 11th studio effort and will be released on March 29, 2024 via The Valory Music Group. She shared the first preview of the new project with the upbeat new single, “Alarm Clock.”

The album announcement comes as a welcomed surprise. “I started sending just a couple of demos to (producer and song co-writer) Mike Elizondo, but the songs just kept flowing out of me and it was pretty obvious this was going to be an album.”

“This music and these lyrics came from sitting in the quiet and writing from a deep soul place. I said I’d never make another record, thought there was no point to it. But this music comes from my soul. And I hope whoever hears this record can feel that.”

Check out the lyric video and live performance of the new song below:

