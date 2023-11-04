Felicia Day: “I wanted to do a grim fantasy”

Felicia Day joins Kyle Meredith to discuss her latest project, the Audible Original series 'Third Eye.' This comedy series serves as a loving tribute to the sci-fi and fantasy genres, following the story of Laurel, a 'Chosen One' wizard still grappling with the consequences of a failed battle against an ultimate evil villain a decade earlier. The star-studded cast features voice talents such as Neil Gaiman, Wil Wheaton, Sean Astin, Lily Pichy, Danny Pudi, Alan Tudyk, London Hughes, Christopher Judge, and "Weird" Al Yankovic.

Felicia Day explains how her initial idea for 'Third Eye' was a television show inspired by personal experiences of feeling like a failure who couldn't meet professional expectations. She discusses her preference for darker British-style comedy over self-satisfying American comedy and the concept of creating 'a grim fantasy.'

The conversation also delves into the series' Easter eggs, inside jokes, the choice of language for the spells cast by the characters, and the music that served as inspiration during the creative process, including artists like Trey Anastasio, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, and First Aid Kit. Additionally, Felicia Day and Kyle Meredith explore the early 2000s and why it's sometimes easy to criticize that era.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.