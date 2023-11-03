Susan Tedeschi on 25 years of Just Won't Burn & what's next for Tedeschi Trucks Band

Susan Tedeschi sits down with Kyle Meredith to celebrate the 25th anniversary edition of 'Just Won't Burn' and reflects on how this album was the catalyst for her illustrious career. Tedeschi shares her journey into the world of blues music, revealing her attraction to the genre at a time when it was experiencing its own mainstream crossover success in the 1990s.

The conversation delves into the diverse inspirations behind her music, including the influence of Led Zeppelin and grunge, which lent a darker edge to some of her songs. Tedeschi also shares personal anecdotes, like the time she played at her own high school prom, and hints a possible desire to create a punk album. Additionally, she discusses the enjoyable experience of crafting a concept album, 'I Am The Moon,' with Tedeschi Trucks Band in the previous year.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.