SoundTRAX: "The Crow"

On this All Hallows' Eve Eve, I bring you the final spooky season SoundTRAX selection. And oh, it's a dark one.

From 1994, it's The Crow, inspired by a comic book series.

Most people know the most horrific part of The Crow wasn't the plot of the film, but the accidental death of star Brandon Lee, who was shot and killed during filming by a prop gun that was not properly safeguarded.

That tragedy, coupled with a plot involving Lee's character being resurrected from the dead to seek revenge against the gang who murdered him and his fiancée, made it difficult to watch.

Or in my case: impossible. Honestly, it was just all too heavy and gruesome for me and I only made it through about ten minutes.

But the soundtrack? Oh, it was a rocker.

There are a lot of interesting covers, like the Rollins Band's version of Suicide's "Ghost Rider," Pantera's interpretation of Poison Idea's "The Badge," and Nine Inch Nails' take on Joy Division's "Dead Souls."

Rage Against the Machine, Medicine, and My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult provided re-recorded versions of their own tunes, plus Violent Femmes, Helmet, The Jesus and Mary Chain, and Jane Siberry all make appearances. Stone Temple Pilots debuted their soon-to-be hit "Big Empty" on the compilation as well.

But for today's SoundTRAX selection I'm going with a band that is actually referenced a lot— along with Joy Division— in the original comic book by James O'Barr, who is a fan of both them and The Cure. So much so that he even reprinted the lyrics to the Cure song "The Hanging Garden" on one of the comic's pages. Plus The Cure wrote this song specifically for the film.

So from The Crow, it's The Cure with "Burn."