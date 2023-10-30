© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

listen hear! Song of the Day: Grandaddy "Watercooler"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published October 30, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT
Dustin Aksland
/
Dangerbird Records

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.


After a long hiatus, legendary indie rockers Grandaddy have shared the new song, “Watercooler.” It’s the first preview from their upcoming album, Blu Wav. The new project is set for release February 16, 2024 via Dangerbird Records.

Commenting on the new track, band frontman Jason Lytle shared:

 “Most of my relationships have involved girls who worked in office settings. This song is about the end of one, or perhaps a few, of those relationships. Listeners will also notice the pedal steel on this track and eventually on many others from the forthcoming new album. It’s a first for Grandaddy, and I couldn’t be more thrilled about this fact.”

The album’s origin story comes from Lytle’s drive through the Nevada desert after Patti Page’s “Tennessee Waltz” came on the radio, seeding the idea of merging bluegrass and country waltzes with Grandaddy’s synth-heavy, densely orchestrated indie rock stylings they’ve established over their 30-year career. Seven of Blu Wav’s tracks are waltzes, with Lytle promising, “There’s an inordinate amount of pedal steel.”

Listen to “Watercooler” below:

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.