listen hear! Song of the Day: Grandaddy "Watercooler"

After a long hiatus, legendary indie rockers Grandaddy have shared the new song, “Watercooler.” It’s the first preview from their upcoming album, Blu Wav. The new project is set for release February 16, 2024 via Dangerbird Records.

Commenting on the new track, band frontman Jason Lytle shared:

“Most of my relationships have involved girls who worked in office settings. This song is about the end of one, or perhaps a few, of those relationships. Listeners will also notice the pedal steel on this track and eventually on many others from the forthcoming new album. It’s a first for Grandaddy, and I couldn’t be more thrilled about this fact.”

The album’s origin story comes from Lytle’s drive through the Nevada desert after Patti Page’s “Tennessee Waltz” came on the radio, seeding the idea of merging bluegrass and country waltzes with Grandaddy’s synth-heavy, densely orchestrated indie rock stylings they’ve established over their 30-year career. Seven of Blu Wav’s tracks are waltzes, with Lytle promising, “There’s an inordinate amount of pedal steel.”

Listen to “Watercooler” below: