LANY: "U2 and Coldplay resonate with us on a spiritual level"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published October 30, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT

LANY on A Beautiful Blur, opening for Pearl Jam, & why they love U2 and Coldplay

LANY, the chart-topping band behind "Malibu Nights" and "Mean It", sits down with Kyle Meredith to dive deep into their 5th album, 'A Beautiful Blur.' Paul Klein and Jake Goss share their creative journey, offering insights into the songwriting process. They discuss the track 'XXL,' written just as the world emerged from lockdown, and how they embrace the sound of musical legends like U2 and Coldplay.

The duo also sheds light on Paul's unique ability to craft deeply personal lyrics that resonate with a broad audience. They also touch on the last-minute decision to change the album's title (it was originally called I Really Really Hope So), before Jake reflects on how he balances his role as a dad while pursuing a career in music.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.
Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith

