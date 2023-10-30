© 2023 Louisville Public Media

IT'S ALIVE: Jefferson Airplane "Somebody To Love" (Woodstock Music & Art Fair, 1969)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published October 30, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Happy Birthday to Grace Slick! The unique vocalist was born Grace Barnett Wing in Highland Park, Illinois on this day in 1939. In 1965, she formed the band the Great Society with then-husband and drummer Jerry Slick, his brother Darby Slick on guitar and David Miner on bass. It was with this band that she originally sang "Somebody To Love", written by Darby Slick.

In 1966, Grace was asked to join Jefferson Airplane when their original vocalist Signe Toly Anderson left the band to focus on raising her family. With Jefferson Airplane, she became on of the most iconic female rock musicians of the 60s and 70s. This video features their legendary performance of "Somebody to Love" at the Woodstock Music & Art Fair in 1969.
Music
