© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Physical's Annie Weisman: "Women exercising used to be considered threatening"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published October 28, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT

Physical Showrunner Annie Weisman on Sheila Rubin’s Redemption and the ’80s Soundtrack

Annie Weisman, the creator and showrunner of the Apple TV+ series 'Physical,' joins Kyle Meredith for a conversation about the series, which stars Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, a quietly tormented housewife in 1980s San Diego who takes control of her life through her involvement in an exercise group.

Weisman provides insights into her creative vision for the show's conclusion, exploring the complex character of Sheila as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery and redemption. The conversation delves into the challenges of setting the story in a 1980s culture that was often unkind to women, offering a powerful reflection on the period's societal dynamics.

Weisman also highlights the character Greta, portrayed by Dierdre Friel, and her significance to the storyline. Additionally, the discussion explores themes such as the loneliness of ambition and the vibrant '80s soundtrack that serves as the backdrop to the series.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.