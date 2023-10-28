Physical's Annie Weisman: "Women exercising used to be considered threatening"

Annie Weisman, the creator and showrunner of the Apple TV+ series 'Physical,' joins Kyle Meredith for a conversation about the series, which stars Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, a quietly tormented housewife in 1980s San Diego who takes control of her life through her involvement in an exercise group.

Weisman provides insights into her creative vision for the show's conclusion, exploring the complex character of Sheila as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery and redemption. The conversation delves into the challenges of setting the story in a 1980s culture that was often unkind to women, offering a powerful reflection on the period's societal dynamics.

Weisman also highlights the character Greta, portrayed by Dierdre Friel, and her significance to the storyline. Additionally, the discussion explores themes such as the loneliness of ambition and the vibrant '80s soundtrack that serves as the backdrop to the series.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.