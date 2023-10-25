Expendables 4 director on action heroes, nostalgic characters, & making up for the 3rd movie

Director Scott Waugh and producer Les Weldon sit down with Kyle Meredith to talk about 'Expend4bles,' the fourth installment of the legendary action hero franchise that once again carries an ensemble cast of iconic action stars.

Waugh and Weldon discuss the decision to relaunch the franchise after a decade, acknowledging and addressing the disappointment some fans felt with the third movie. They delve into the way the film's storyline reflects real-life news cycles, providing a backdrop to the high-octane action.

Waugh goes on to reveal a bit of the creative process behind the film's jaw-dropping stunts, and touches on the soundtrack featuring tracks from Kaleo, Thin Lizzy, and Blue Oyster Cult.

The conversation also reveals the introduction of a fresh, younger cast, including '50 Cent,' Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, and Randy Couture, alongside the series' beloved veterans Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and Dolph Lundgren. Andy García also arrives as the new lead of the troop, bringing his usual gravity into his scenes.

As for the future, Waugh and Weldon share insights into whether they're considering a fifth film and perhaps a wishlist of action heroes to include.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.