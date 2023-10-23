© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: Iggy Pop "Cry For Love"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published October 23, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.


Released on October 23, 1986, Blah-Blah-Blah is the seventh studio album by Iggy Pop. It remains his most commercially successful album to date. Blah-Blah-Blah came to life after a four-year hiatus for Pop, with David Bowie serving as his prime collaborator once again. The two had previously worked together on Pop’s albums The Idiot and Lust For Life. This would be their final collaboration. A successful tour followed the album's release.

The album included a popular cover of Johnny O'Keefe's "Wild One" (here titled "Real Wild Child (Wild One)" and three original songs co-written with ex-Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones. The remaining tracks were co-written by Bowie, who also co-produced the album. It was said that Pop virtually disowned the record, calling it "a Bowie album in all but name."

One of the Steve Jones penned tunes, "Cry For Love," was perfectly described by Rolling Stone magazine’s David Fricke as "a ripping fusion of classic Iggy rage, Bowie cabaret and unexpected romantic vulnerability."

We think it’s one of the best songs on the album and it’s today’s ear X-tacy!

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK.
