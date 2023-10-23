Today's ear X-tacy: Iggy Pop "Cry For Love"

Released on October 23, 1986, Blah-Blah-Blah is the seventh studio album by Iggy Pop. It remains his most commercially successful album to date. Blah-Blah-Blah came to life after a four-year hiatus for Pop, with David Bowie serving as his prime collaborator once again. The two had previously worked together on Pop’s albums The Idiot and Lust For Life. This would be their final collaboration. A successful tour followed the album's release.

The album included a popular cover of Johnny O'Keefe's "Wild One" (here titled "Real Wild Child (Wild One)" and three original songs co-written with ex-Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones. The remaining tracks were co-written by Bowie, who also co-produced the album. It was said that Pop virtually disowned the record, calling it "a Bowie album in all but name."

One of the Steve Jones penned tunes, "Cry For Love," was perfectly described by Rolling Stone magazine’s David Fricke as "a ripping fusion of classic Iggy rage, Bowie cabaret and unexpected romantic vulnerability."

