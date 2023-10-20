© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Uncertainty is OK in next Single from Tyrone Cotton

Laura Shine
Published October 20, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT
Tyrone Cotton
Will Fenwick
Tyrone Cotton

"It's Alright Not to Know" is the second single from Louisville's Tyrone Cotton from his upcoming album called Man Like Me. The new album is due November 17 and will be considered his debut even though he's been making music for over 30 years now! About the new song, Tyrone says:

"This song is about being on a path that your uncertain about, but you believe it’s the right thing. You can’t know everything that awaits, but you keep going. In other words, “its alright not to know”.

The new song is now streaming.

Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
