The Morning Show’s Executive Producers on Season 3’s Drama, Music, & New Cast

Join Kyle Meredith in a new interview with the executive producers of 'The Morning Show,' Lauren Neustadter and Michael Ellenberg, as they unveil the exciting details of the show's third season, now streaming on Apple TV+.

Neustadter and Ellenberg outline the grand narratives that define this new season. They explore the compelling character arcs, such as Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) achieving their long-awaited dreams amidst the crumbling UBA company and the series' reflection of our ever-evolving real-world dynamics.

Delve into the secrets, ambitions, and unpredictability that drive our beloved characters. Discover the thought process behind the addition of Jon Hamm, Tig Notaro, and Nicole Beharie to the cast and how their characters enrich the storyline. Neustadter and Ellenberg offer insights into their interactions with real morning show professionals, gaining feedback on the series' authenticity.

Uncover the significance of the music that punctuates the lives of the characters and the creators' hopes for a fourth season. This conversation provides an exclusive look into the creative process behind 'The Morning Show' and the complex, dynamic world it portrays.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.