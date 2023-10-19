© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

The Morning Show’s Executive Producers on Season 3’s Drama, Music, & New Cast

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published October 19, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT

Lauren Neustadter and Michael Ellenberg also discuss adding Jon Hamm & Tig Notaro to the cast

Join Kyle Meredith in a new interview with the executive producers of 'The Morning Show,' Lauren Neustadter and Michael Ellenberg, as they unveil the exciting details of the show's third season, now streaming on Apple TV+.

Neustadter and Ellenberg outline the grand narratives that define this new season. They explore the compelling character arcs, such as Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) achieving their long-awaited dreams amidst the crumbling UBA company and the series' reflection of our ever-evolving real-world dynamics.

Delve into the secrets, ambitions, and unpredictability that drive our beloved characters. Discover the thought process behind the addition of Jon Hamm, Tig Notaro, and Nicole Beharie to the cast and how their characters enrich the storyline. Neustadter and Ellenberg offer insights into their interactions with real morning show professionals, gaining feedback on the series' authenticity.

Uncover the significance of the music that punctuates the lives of the characters and the creators' hopes for a fourth season. This conversation provides an exclusive look into the creative process behind 'The Morning Show' and the complex, dynamic world it portrays.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.