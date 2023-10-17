listen hear! Song of the Day: Meshell Ndegeocello "The Atlantiques"

GRAMMY-winning multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, and producer Meshell Ndegeocello recently released the new single “The Atlantiques.” It’s a bonus track from her critically acclaimed new album, The Omnichord Real Book, which was released in June on Blue Note Records.

Fueled by an insistent Afrobeat groove, “The Atlantiques” features contributions from guitarist Jeff Parker, alto saxophonist Josh Johnson, and vocalist Anaïs Maviel. The track was released alongside a video of Meshell’s band performing “The Atlantiques” live in the studio. watch below: