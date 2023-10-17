© 2023 Louisville Public Media

listen hear! Song of the Day: Meshell Ndegeocello "The Atlantiques"

By John Timmons
Published October 17, 2023
WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.


GRAMMY-winning multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, and producer Meshell Ndegeocello recently released the new single “The Atlantiques.” It’s a bonus track from her critically acclaimed new album, The Omnichord Real Book, which was released in June on Blue Note Records.

Fueled by an insistent Afrobeat groove, “The Atlantiques” features contributions from guitarist Jeff Parker, alto saxophonist Josh Johnson, and vocalist Anaïs Maviel. The track was released alongside a video of Meshell’s band performing “The Atlantiques” live in the studio. watch below:

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK.
