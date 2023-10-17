© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Baroness’ John Baizley: "Seeing Sonic Youth & Nirvana showed me how to play music"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published October 17, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT

Baroness’ John Baizley on Stone, Tolerating Pop Music, & Seeing Sonic Youth and Nirvana Live

In a new conversation with Kyle Meredith, John Baizley, the frontman of Baroness, delves into the band's latest album, 'Stone.' Baizley shares his fondness for concise album titles, inspired by the likes of Led Zeppelin's first four records, and how his lyrics serve as a personal narrative with the intention of resonating with each listener's individual stories. As the conversation unfolds, Baizley candidly shares the process of finding his way after a period of feeling 'entirely lost' while creating their latest LP.

The discussion then delves into Baizley's approach to using genre and melody to convey his artistic vision. He pays tribute to artists like Nick Cave, PJ Harvey, and Radiohead for their strong sense of self in their music. Baizley also reminisces about attending his first and second live shows, featuring Sonic Youth and Nirvana, respectively, and how these experiences shaped his musical journey.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.