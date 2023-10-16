© 2023 Louisville Public Media

listen hear! Song of the Day: Brittany Howard "What Now"

John Timmons
Published October 16, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT
WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Five-time Grammy Award-winning artist Brittany Howard just shared her new single and accompanying video for, “What Now”. It’s the title track and first preview to the Alabama Shakes frontwoman’s highly anticipated second solo album.

Howard describes the new track as “maybe the truest and bluest of all the songs. It’s never my design to hurt anyone’s feelings, but I needed to say what was on my mind without editing myself. I like how it’s a song that makes you want to dance, but at the same time, the lyrics are brutal.”

She added that the song was “written during the pandemic when the question ‘What now’ was on all of our minds. I think it is a feeling that has continued to the present moment in the world we live in. It is also the title of the new album and I think when you hear it you will understand why I landed on that title…but more on that later… Love you all. Thank you for listening and being there for me through/with all my twists and turns.”

There has been no release date set for the new album as of yet. Check out the accompanying action-packed video directed by Danilo Parr below.

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK.
