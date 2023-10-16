© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Bobby Falk Group makes a splash with a new Jazz album and sweet homecoming shows

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published October 16, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT
The Bobby Falk Group
Bobby Falk
The Bobby Falk Group

The Bobby Falk Group is led by drummer and Louisville native Bobby Falk, now based in Dallas, TX. He and his jazz band have several shows planned while in Louisville this week beginning tonight, Oct. 16th at Zanzabar, this Friday Oct. 20th at The Speed After Hours, and then this Sunday, Oct. 22 at Sol Aztecas in the Highlands of Louisville. Why? Because he has a great new album called Coming to Fruition with original compositions by him and his bandmembers! Check out the tour poster below and the title track to the new album. Welcome home Bobby!

Bobby Falk Group Tour Poster
Bobby Falk
Bobby Falk Group Tour Poster

Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.