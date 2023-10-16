Bobby Falk Group makes a splash with a new Jazz album and sweet homecoming shows

The Bobby Falk Group is led by drummer and Louisville native Bobby Falk, now based in Dallas, TX. He and his jazz band have several shows planned while in Louisville this week beginning tonight, Oct. 16th at Zanzabar, this Friday Oct. 20th at The Speed After Hours, and then this Sunday, Oct. 22 at Sol Aztecas in the Highlands of Louisville. Why? Because he has a great new album called Coming to Fruition with original compositions by him and his bandmembers! Check out the tour poster below and the title track to the new album. Welcome home Bobby!

Bobby Falk Bobby Falk Group Tour Poster