listen hear! Song of the Day: Deer Tick "Dancing In The Dark"

Were you there? We absolutely loved Deer Tick’s Waterfront Wednesday performance this past summer! They were touring in support of their most recent album, Emotional Contracts. The indie-rockers just shared their self-described “raw, fervent” remake of Bruce Springsteen’s classic, “Dancing In The Dark,” which appeared on his landmark 1984 album, Born In The U.S.A.

Commenting on the song, guitarist Ian O’Neil said: “For me, ‘Dancing In The Dark’ isn’t a song about romance, but instead a desperate plea to break out of some degraded, stagnant situation. The narrator is filled with angst, self doubt, and the only way out is to the sheer force of unwavering will power. Bruce really shows us who he is on this one and it looks an awful lot like the rest of us.”