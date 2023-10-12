Today's ear X-tacy: INXS "Need You Tonight"

Australian rock band INXS released their sixth studio album, Kick, on October 12, 1987. It’s widely considered to be their breakthrough album. Commercially, it’s band's most successful studio album, with sales exceeding 6 million copies. The record delivered four top 10 singles in the US: "New Sensation", "Never Tear Us Apart", "Devil Inside" and "Need You Tonight".

The group had numerous hits worldwide throughout their career, but “Need You Tonight” was only their song to make it to the #1 spot on the US charts. It was the first single released from the album and it’s today’s ear X-tacy!