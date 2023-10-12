IT'S ALIVE: Morrissey "There Is a Light That Never Goes Out" (Manchester, 2004)

The Smiths originally released one of their most iconic songs, "There Is a Light That Never Goes Out", on their 1986 album The Queen is Dead. But, it wasn't until this day in 1992, years after the band that the band broke up, that the song was officially released as a single. The song was used to promote the compilation album ...Best II. It remains one of their most recognized and critically acclaimed songs, ranking No. 226 on Rolling Stone's "Top 500 Greatest Songs of All Time".

After the band split, Morrissey continued to play the song as a highlight of his solo sets. This video finds him performing the timeless tune at Move Festival in 2004.