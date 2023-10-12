© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

IT'S ALIVE: Morrissey "There Is a Light That Never Goes Out" (Manchester, 2004)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published October 12, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT

The Smiths originally released one of their most iconic songs, "There Is a Light That Never Goes Out", on their 1986 album The Queen is Dead. But, it wasn't until this day in 1992, years after the band that the band broke up, that the song was officially released as a single. The song was used to promote the compilation album ...Best II. It remains one of their most recognized and critically acclaimed songs, ranking No. 226 on Rolling Stone's "Top 500 Greatest Songs of All Time".

After the band split, Morrissey continued to play the song as a highlight of his solo sets. This video finds him performing the timeless tune at Move Festival in 2004.

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.