Laurence Juber of Wings Spoke With WFPK's Kimmet Cantwell

Published May 22, 2025 at 2:34 PM EDT
Abbey Road on The River is now in full swing on the banks of the Ohio River in Jeffersonville, Indiana. It's an annual Beatles festival celebrating the music of the 1960s and of course, The Beatles. Former guitarist for Paul McCartney's band Wings, Laurence Juber, in town for the festival as a performer, stopped by the WFPK studio. He spoke with DJ Kimmet Cantwell about his career, his album of Beatles' arrangements recorded at the famed Abbey Road studios in London, and his very own coffee blend. He also did a couple of songs live for us too!
