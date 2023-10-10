© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Andy Taylor: "Duran Duran could have made records more akin to Pink Floyd"

Kyle Meredith
Published October 10, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT

Andy Taylor on recovering from pop, David Bowie’s death, & Duran Duran’s Lost Reportage LP

In a new conversation with Kyle Meredith, the former Duran Duran guitarist, Andy Taylor, opens up about his long-awaited solo album, 'Man's A Wolf To Man,' marking his return to original material after 36 years. Taylor shares the journey that led him to this moment, from considering a Power Station reunion to a deep realization that it was time to focus on his individual musical path.

The discussion delves into Taylor's songwriting process, a recovery from a lifetime in the pop music world, and the profound impact of David Bowie's passing on his decision to return to music. He reflects on the distinction between channeling music and copying it, offering an artist's perspective on creative inspiration.

Taylor also draws parallels between his new album and the politically charged 'lost' Duran Duran album, 'Reportage.' He highlights the challenges the band faced from their label, which hindered their artistic progression. The conversation also sheds light on the new material, which addresses contemporary issues such as the war in Ukraine, Brexit, and the absence of protest songs in mainstream pop, contrasting with the emergence of protest themes in country music.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director.
