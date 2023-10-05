© 2023 Louisville Public Media

IT'S ALIVE: R.E.M. "Man on the Moon" (Glastonbury, 1999)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published October 5, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

R.E.M. released their eighth studio album Automatic for the People today in 1992. It followed their critically acclaimed 1991 album Out of Time, and proved to even more well-received. David Buckley, R.E.M. biographer, wrote, "Automatic for the People is regarded by Peter Buck and Mike Mills, and by most critics, as being the finest R.E.M. album ever recorded."

The album produced singles like "Drive" and "Nightswimming". This video finds the band performing "Man on the Moon", one of the albums most recognizable songs, at the Glastonbury Festival in 1999.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
