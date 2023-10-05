IT'S ALIVE: R.E.M. "Man on the Moon" (Glastonbury, 1999)

R.E.M. released their eighth studio album Automatic for the People today in 1992. It followed their critically acclaimed 1991 album Out of Time, and proved to even more well-received. David Buckley, R.E.M. biographer, wrote, "Automatic for the People is regarded by Peter Buck and Mike Mills, and by most critics, as being the finest R.E.M. album ever recorded."

The album produced singles like "Drive" and "Nightswimming". This video finds the band performing "Man on the Moon", one of the albums most recognizable songs, at the Glastonbury Festival in 1999.