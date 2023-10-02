© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

The Replacements' Tommy Stinson on the Tim: Let It Bleed Edition

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published October 2, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT
Deborah Feingold

Tommy Stinson on The Replacements’ Tim, Playing with X’s John Doe, and Lorde’s Cover of “Swingin Party”

Join Kyle Meredith in a new conversation with singer-songwriter and bass guitarist Tommy Stinson as he discusses two exciting musical ventures. First, Stinson introduces us to his debut release with the new band, Cowboys In The Campfire. He shares the project's origins, which draw inspiration from legendary artists like Conway Twitty and Tanya Tucker, and highlights the guest appearance of X's John Doe on the album.

The conversation then turns to the deluxe edition of The Replacements' classic 1985 album, 'Tim.' Stinson provides insights into the reissue and acknowledges the band's initial reluctance to embrace it. He offers a candid perspective on the release of demos and dispels some myths while shedding light on the reality of the infamous Alex Chilton sessions. Stinson also shares his thoughts on the unforgettable experience of hearing Lorde cover The Replacements' 'Swingin Party.'

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.