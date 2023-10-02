The Replacements' Tommy Stinson on the Tim: Let It Bleed Edition

Join Kyle Meredith in a new conversation with singer-songwriter and bass guitarist Tommy Stinson as he discusses two exciting musical ventures. First, Stinson introduces us to his debut release with the new band, Cowboys In The Campfire. He shares the project's origins, which draw inspiration from legendary artists like Conway Twitty and Tanya Tucker, and highlights the guest appearance of X's John Doe on the album.

The conversation then turns to the deluxe edition of The Replacements' classic 1985 album, 'Tim.' Stinson provides insights into the reissue and acknowledges the band's initial reluctance to embrace it. He offers a candid perspective on the release of demos and dispels some myths while shedding light on the reality of the infamous Alex Chilton sessions. Stinson also shares his thoughts on the unforgettable experience of hearing Lorde cover The Replacements' 'Swingin Party.'

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.