Anemic Royalty releases new single "Gun To Your Head"

Louisville band Anemic Royalty brings the rock with their new single "Gun To Your Head". Fresh from performing various shows around town, including WFPK's Waterfront Wednesday (August 2023), and last year's Wasting Time album, a new single is more than welcomed to hear as they continue to grow their fanbase. You can catch them live next on October 14th for Belushi Speedball's Hallowgeddon with Turbo Nut, Texas Toast Chainsaw Massacre, and more. The song is now streaming.