Shadwick Wilde and Friends in the 91.9 WFPK Studio making the DJ cry

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published September 29, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT
Forever Home is the new album from Shadwick Wilde
Shadwick Wilde
Forever Home is the new album from Shadwick Wilde

Boy, can Shadwick Wilde write a beautiful song! His latest "Without You" is so gorgeous it made me cry. It appears on his new album called Forever Home which is out now. He also brought along Lee from Glory Daze who is also a stellar songwriter. Lee's band will be opening for Shadwick & The Quiet Hollers on September 30th at Headliners Music Hall. Phourist & The Photons is also on the bill. Lacey Guthrie of Twin Limb joined Shadwick and Lee in the studio for this brilliant performance.

Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
