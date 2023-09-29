Shadwick Wilde and Friends in the 91.9 WFPK Studio making the DJ cry

Boy, can Shadwick Wilde write a beautiful song! His latest "Without You" is so gorgeous it made me cry. It appears on his new album called Forever Home which is out now. He also brought along Lee from Glory Daze who is also a stellar songwriter. Lee's band will be opening for Shadwick & The Quiet Hollers on September 30th at Headliners Music Hall. Phourist & The Photons is also on the bill. Lacey Guthrie of Twin Limb joined Shadwick and Lee in the studio for this brilliant performance.